China's top legislature to convene annual session on March 5

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows a view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its fourth annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2021, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Saturday.

The decision was adopted via a vote at the end of the NPC Standing Committee session held from Tuesday to Saturday.

The suggested agenda of the annual session includes reviewing the government work report and examining the draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

The session is expected to examine the report on the implementation of the annual plan on national economic and social development for 2020, and the draft plan on national economic and social development for 2021, and examine the report on the implementation of the central and local budgets for 2020, and the draft central and local budgets for 2021.

According to the decision, legislators are also expected to review draft amendments to the organic law of the NPC and the NPC's procedural rules, as well as the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.