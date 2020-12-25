Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 25, 2020
China tightens epidemic control in postgraduate admission exam

(Xinhua)    09:45, December 25, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's education authority on Thursday demanded stricter epidemic control measures for the upcoming postgraduate admission exam that will begin on Saturday across the country.

Examinees from high- or medium-risk areas and those taking exams in isolated rooms must wear masks throughout the exam. For other test-takers, it will not be mandatory to wear masks during the exam, according to the Ministry of Education.

The ministry highlighted the importance of disinfection of examination sites and test papers, and asked test centers to guide the examinees to avoid crowding.

About 3.77 million Chinese have signed up for the 2021 national exam for postgraduate enrolment scheduled from Dec. 26 to 28.

