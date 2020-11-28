Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 28, 2020
China solves over 80,000 unsettled cases in organized crime crackdown

(Xinhua)    11:50, November 28, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 80,800 unsettled cases opened prior to 2015 have been solved during China's nationwide organized crime crackdown, which was launched in early 2018, according to official data.

Of these cases, 1,274 date back 20 years or more, 7,905 date back 10 years or more, and 2,669 involve the deaths of individuals.

In the meantime, police across the country have seized 1,836 illegal firearms and a large number of explosive devices since the initiation of the campaign.

Solving such cases acts as a strong deterrent for would-be criminals. In 2019, China saw a 4.1-percent drop in the number of criminal cases compared to the previous year, authorities said.

