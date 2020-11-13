Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Zhejiang Lions bag difficult win over Beijing Ducks in CBA

(Xinhua)    09:56, November 13, 2020

Li Muhao (R) of Beijing Ducks shoots during the 12th round match between Beijing Ducks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Sadat)

ZHUJI, China, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Zhejiang Lions got a difficult 109-104 win over the Beijing Ducks in the 11th round of the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league here on Thursday.

Sun Minghui had a game-high 33 points plus 2 rebounds and 13 assists while Jonathan Gibson had 19 points and two rebounds.

With Gibson's three pointer, Beijing opened a lead over Zhejiang until Sun Minghui's lay-up helped Zhejiang tie it 15-15. But Beijing had a narrow lead over Zhejiang 21-20 at the end of the first quarter.

Beijing extended the advantage to 12 points but Zhejiang tried hard to chase up, and the first half saw Beijing lead 52-48. Zhejiang turned the tide with 75-74 in the third quarter with a Li Jinglong jump shot through an assist from Feng Xin.

The fourth quarter was tied 97-97 going into extra time. Zhejiang grabbed the chance and sealed the victory with Sun's two free throws. 


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York