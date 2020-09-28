Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 28, 2020
In pics: 2020 Chinese National Artistic Swimming Championships

(Xinhua)    10:12, September 28, 2020

Wang Liuyi and Wang Qian yi of Guangdong team compete during the women's duet free final at the 2020 Chinese National Artistic Swimming Championships in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】【20】【21】

