Beijing smash Chongqing, Wuhan cruise past Qingdao in Chinese Super League

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Cedric Bakambu contributed four goals and one assist as Beijing Guoan smashed Chongqing Lifan 5-2 in the eighth round of Chinese Super League (CSL) in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province on Tuesday.

The team from the capital dominated the game with 21 shots, 10 of them on target, while the Chongqing had four shots on target.

Bakambu, who scored in his previous three consecutive matches, broke the deadlock in the 12th minute thanks to a precise pass from Zhang Xizhe. The Congolese striker added his second goal in the 42nd minute, but Alan Kardec helped Chongqing cut the deficit to 2-1 in first half stoppage time.

The prowess of Bakambu continued as he assisted Wang Ziming to extend the lead to 3-1 in the first minute of the second half and then completed his hat-trick just a minute later. Bakambu's fourth goal came in the 66th minute, which made him the CSL top scorer with seven goals.

Chongqing added a consolation goal in the 91st minute when their Brazilian striker Fernandinho Silva converted a penalty won by his compatriot Marcinho.

"It's the first time in my career that I scored four goals in one match, which makes me very happy. What's more delightful is that we have nailed the important victory after three unsatisfying matches," noted Bakambu, adding that he will bring the ball home.

In the other match on Tuesday, Wuhan Zall routed the newly promoted Qingdao Huanghai 3-0. Hu Jinghang scored a brace in the sixth and 34th minute to help Wuhan lead 2-0 in the first half.

Wuhan extended their lead in the second half when, in the 66th minute, assisted by Jiang Zilei, Jean Evrard Kouassi slotted home with a low shot.

"I am very happy to have won this brilliant victory. We started the game very well, though our opponents put a lot of pressure on us," said Jose Gonzalez, head coach of Wuhan Zall, in the press conference after the game.

After eight games, Beijing now rank second in the standings of the Suzhou division with 17 points, three points behind Shanghai SIPG, while Wuhan have 15 points to sit third in the table.

Beijing will meet Wuhan in the next round on Sunday, while Chongqing, who rank seventh in the eight team division with six points, is scheduled to face tail-ender Tianjin Teda on the same day. Qingdao will play against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright on Saturday.