Qingdao extend undefeated record in China Badminton Super League

CHENGDU, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Qingdao Renzhou overwhelmed Ruichang Biyuan 5-0 in the 2020 China Badminton Super League (CBSL) here on Tuesday, maintaining their undefeated record so far this season.

Four-time CBSL champion Qingdao sealed the victory in just one hour, as Zheng Siwei/Wang Yilv, Lu Guangzu and Guo Xinwa/Huang Dongping took straight sets in the men's doubles, men's singles and mixed doubles respectively.

"We played well today and because our opponents were not top players, it wasn't a hard game," said Zheng.

Wang Zhiyi swept Chen Lu 11-9, 11-6, 11-2 in the women's singles, and Jia Yifan/Du Yue eased past Liu Keke/Sun Zichun 11-9, 11-8, 11-4 in the women's doubles, adding the last two points for Qingdao.

Olympic champion Chen Long breezed past Song Ransheng 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 in the men's singles, leading Xiamen Tefang to beat Shenzhen Nankeda 3-2.

"We hadn't played in such events for a long time and we all need to make adjustments," Chen said. "Comparing with getting top rankings, I think it's more important to let young shuttlers have chances to play."

Zhejiang Nengyuan edged Anhui Souyu 4-1, while Jiangsu Weikeduo went down to Hunan Hualai 4-1, still waiting for its first win this season.