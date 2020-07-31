Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 31, 2020
Chinese swimmers in good form at team tests

(Xinhua)    09:42, July 31, 2020

The Chinese swimming national team is holding a four-day summer test run in Jinan, Shandong Province, with swimmers achieving good results here on Thursday.

In the women's 100m butterfly heat late Thursday, Asian Games silver medalist Zhang Yufei timed 56.47 seconds, which could have taken a bronze medal at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea last year.

In the women's 50m freestyle, Asian record holder Liu Xiang timed 24.51 seconds to rank first, but was a little bit slower than her time of 24.25 in the heat. Liu seemed to be in very good form, as her result was better than many male swimmers. Yang Jintong won the men's 50m free in 22.79, making him the only male swimmer faster than Liu in the night session.

London Olympic champion Ye Shiwen won the women's 200m medley in 2:13.92, while Yang Junxuan took first in the women's 200m free in 1:55.53. Ji Xinjie topped the men's 200m free in 1:47.50. Peng Xuwei led all the way to win the women's 200m backstroke in 2:09.34. Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan won the mixed 4x100m medley relay in 3:40.56.

To prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the team test's schedule is the same as the Olympic Games next year, with the heats set in the evening while the finals are held in the morning.

