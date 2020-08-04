75-year-old Chinese grandpa and his love for endurance sports

Photo taken on June 14, 2020 shows Gu Dawo (2nd R), an endurance sports enthusiast, posing with other participants before running Lan Zhou Online Marathon in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Gu Dawo, a 75-year-old Chinese grandpa, finished this year's Xiamen International Marathon with a remarkable time of 4 hours, 23 minutes and 45 seconds, which astonished many younger runners. Having embarked on training for marathon at the age of 69, Gu finished his first half marathon in 2013. Since then, Gu has begun running numberous marathon events across China. In 2017, Gu showed up as the oldest-ever offical pacer in Yinchuan Internaional Marathon. After swimming and cycling became parts of his daily fitness, Gu made attempts to train for triathlon, a multisport with three continuous and sequential endurance races. In 2017, he went to Chattanooga of Tennessee of the United States to compete in the Ironman 70.3. As the oldest one to complete the triathlon in the event, Gu was introduced to be from China in the award ceremony. Gu Dawo wants to encourage the young to exercise more, and also correct their bias against the aged. "The age will not stop my heart and feet from running ahead." Gu said. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)