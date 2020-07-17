Martins, Yang and Ma join Shanghai Shenhua

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Super League (CSL) outfit Shanghai Shenhua announced the new signings of Obafemi Martins, Yang Xu and Ma Zhen at a ceremony held at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower here on Wednesday.

The three footballers have already been training with the team, with Martins and Yang getting on the scoresheet in the warm-up games. Martins once served Shenhua from February 2016 to 2019, and after a spell without a contract, returns to the club for the coming season.

In early this year, Shenhua announced the introduction of Zeng Cheng, Feng Xiaoting, Qin Sheng, Zhao Mingjian and Zhu Baojie, using up all five seats for domestic players. After the Tianjin Tianhai Football Club was dismissed in May, Shenhua got the opportunity to introduce Yang and Ma as free agents, who did not cost any transfer fee either.

"It's a great honor to wear this blue jersey. Shenhua is a team with a long tradition. I have long dreamed of joining Shenhua since my childhood," said Yang, who will wear No.9 jersey in the new season.

According to the plan, Shenhua will fly to Dalian, Northeast China on Sunday and make final preparations for the 2020 CSL which will begin on July 25.