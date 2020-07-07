Chinese football club Henan Jianye coach Wang resigns for personal reasons

ZHENGZHOU, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Wang Baoshan, head coach of Chinese Super League (CSL) club Henan Jianye, has resigned citing personal reasons on Monday.

Wang took charge of Henan Jianye in September 2018. During his coaching stint, he led Henan to succeed in staying in the top-flight league in 2018, before ranking eighth on the table in the 2019 season.