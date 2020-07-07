Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Chinese football club Henan Jianye coach Wang resigns for personal reasons

(Xinhua)    10:04, July 07, 2020

ZHENGZHOU, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Wang Baoshan, head coach of Chinese Super League (CSL) club Henan Jianye, has resigned citing personal reasons on Monday.

Wang took charge of Henan Jianye in September 2018. During his coaching stint, he led Henan to succeed in staying in the top-flight league in 2018, before ranking eighth on the table in the 2019 season.

