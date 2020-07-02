Yi sets milestone as Guangdong smashes Beijing Royal Fighters in CBA

DONGGUAN, China, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Legendary Chinese basketballer Yi Jianlian became the leading scorer in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular season on Wednesday, leading Guangdong Southeast Tigers to ease past Beijing Royal Fighters 136-91.

Beijing put their three leading players out of the matchday squad, including Sun Yue, Wang Shaojie and Kyle Fogg. Although the team defeated the defending champion in the season, Stephen Marbury decided to give up the resistance before the clash.

The CBA powerhouse's all-court press brought them a 9-2 spurt at the beginning of the game. In the midway of the first quarter, Guangdong built a two-digit advantage.

Beijing couldn't find enough ways of chasing the score-line when facing against their rival's solid defense. The team was 43-18 behind before the first break.

Both teams sent their bench players on the court in the second quarter. Although Marbury couldn't help the Royal Fighters to narrow the gap of the score-line during the period, his team pocketed 35 points in 12 minutes, trailed by 28 points in the first half.

Beijing found the pace at the beginning of the second half. After an 8-0 dash, the team even kept its hope of turning the game around alive. Guangdong's three-pointer percentage was failing, but the side led Beijing 101-74 in the third quarter through zone defense tactic.

With 5:44 remaining on the clock, Yi earned his 9,277th point through an outstanding dunk, became the top scorer in the CBA regular season history after surpassing Liu Wei of 9,275 points.

Sonny Weems pocketed 27 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, making the game beyond his rivals' reach and helping his team to keep unbeaten since the CBA season resumption on June 20.

"Those guys played a great game, although Guangdong was aggressive. They (Guangdong) came out with an impressive whole court press," Marbury said in the post-game press conference.