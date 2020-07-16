Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
Juve held by Sassuolo, Milan defeat Parma in Serie A

(Xinhua)    13:42, July 16, 2020

ROME, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Juventus' winless run extended to three games on Wednesday as they squandered a 2-0 lead on their way to a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri were up by two goals just 12 minutes into the game when Gonzalo Higuain smashed in from point-blank range seven minutes after Danilo's opener.

However, Sassuolo came back in dramatic fashion, as Filip Djuricic, Domenico Berardi and Francesco Caputo each scored to help the home side take the lead.

The Old Lady then threw on Paulo Dybala and Adrien Rabiot, and forced an equalizer in the 64th minute when Alex Sandro headed home Rodrigo Bentancur's corner.

Despite their latest setback, Juve still remain top of the Serie A table with 77 points, seven ahead of second-placed Atalanta.

AC Milan continued their unbeaten run as the Rossoneri rallied to defeat Parma 3-1 at the San Siro.

Jasmin Kurtic's goal before the break put Parma in front, but Hakan Calhanoglu was inspirational in the second half, as the Turk scored one and then assisted Franck Kessie and Alessio Romagnoli to turn the game around.

The win, coupled with Napoli's 1-1 draw with Bologna, sent Milan close to the Europa League qualifying places with 53 points.

Roma claimed their third consecutive victory after beating Hellas Verona 2-1 at home, with Jordan Veretout and Edin Dzeko on target.

In other games on Wednesday, Lazio and Udinese played out a 0-0 draw, Sampdoria dominated Cagliari 3-0, while Lecce lost 3-1 at home to Fiorentina.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

