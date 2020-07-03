Low Carbon Winter Olympics for Beijing 2022 Wechat program debuts

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Winter Olympics organizers released a small program on Wechat on Thursday to attract the public to participate in low-carbon action actively and contribute to the low-carbon Winter Olympics.

The Low Carbon Winter Olympics program uses digital technical means and scientific calculation methods to record the user's low-carbon behavior in daily life comprehensively.

Users can obtain carbon points, "low-carbon talent" and other honorary medals by uploading information through screenshots, authorized WeChat steps, self punch confirmation, Winter Olympics knowledge answering and low-carbon behavior photo recording, and exchange carbon points for corresponding awards while practicing low-carbon behaviors such as green travel, garbage classification.

In the follow-up period of the preparation of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, the organizers will continue to enrich the functions and usability methods of the program in combination with the preparation process of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, timely carry out online and offline promotion activities, continuously improve the use efficiency of carbon points, attract the whole society to play with the program, and strive to become a low-carbon life talent.

The organizers will also continue to strengthen communication and cooperation, as well as strive to promote the implementation of low-carbon energy, low-carbon venues, low-carbon transportation, and show the world China's efforts and achievements in actively responding to climate change.