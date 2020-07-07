Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Serbian international Matic extends stay at Manchester United to 2023

(Xinhua)    08:44, July 07, 2020

LONDON, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Nemanja Matic has signed a new contract with Manchester United to continue his stay at the club until June 2023, announced the Premier League side on Monday.

Matic, 31, joined United from London club Chelsea in 2017 and has made 114 appearances for the Reds.

"I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club," said the Serbian midfielder. "As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honor."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "We have great strength in midfield and Nemanja's attributes are a key part of that. Nemanja has been here for three seasons now and really understands the values of playing for Manchester United."

Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League with five games remaining. They are only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

