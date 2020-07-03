Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Video: Penghu – Islands of Your Dreams

(People's Daily Online)    13:17, July 03, 2020

"Penghu" is made up of nearly a hundred islands of varying sizes scattered across the center of Taiwan Strait. Although Penghu does not have mountains or rivers, it looks like paradise on every corner of the island, with sunshine, blue skies, aquamarine sea, and golden beaches. The unique vitality of the islands, with the imprint of generations of marine life flourishing around it, shines through the wind, the waves, and the flames. This abundance of life is coupled with rich marine resources as well as rare ecological and natural wonders. Let's explore this mysterious island through the video.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Bianji, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York