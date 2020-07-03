Video: Penghu – Islands of Your Dreams

"Penghu" is made up of nearly a hundred islands of varying sizes scattered across the center of Taiwan Strait. Although Penghu does not have mountains or rivers, it looks like paradise on every corner of the island, with sunshine, blue skies, aquamarine sea, and golden beaches. The unique vitality of the islands, with the imprint of generations of marine life flourishing around it, shines through the wind, the waves, and the flames. This abundance of life is coupled with rich marine resources as well as rare ecological and natural wonders. Let's explore this mysterious island through the video.