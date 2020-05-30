Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
Taiwan's legislature warned not to interfere in HK affairs

(Xinhua)    15:17, May 30, 2020

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday said attempts by Taiwan's legislature to interfere in Hong Kong affairs are doomed to fail.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a so-called "statement" by the island's legislature, which claims to "rescue Hong Kong people" and advance related "legislations" and administrative measures.

The National People's Congress (NPC) Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Safeguard National Security aims to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, ensure Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and achieve the greater success of the "one country, two systems," Ma noted.

The NPC Hong Kong-related legislation targets to cut off the collusion between the forces of "Taiwan independence" and "Hong Kong independence," which is the reason why Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority and some politicians have repeatedly distorted facts and made groundless accusations against the Hong Kong-related legislation, Ma said.

The so-called "statement" is a blatant attempt to shield illegal violent and terrorist forces, which further exposes the conspiracy of Taiwan's legislature to sow trouble and chaos in Hong Kong, attack the "one country, two systems" principle and seek "Taiwan independence," Ma noted.

