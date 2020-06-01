Taiwan reports no locally infected COVID-19 cases for 49 days

TAIPEI, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan has reported no locally infected COVID-19 cases for 49 days, the island's epidemic monitoring agency said Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Taiwan stood at 442, among whom seven died and 423 recovered, the agency said in a press release, adding that the rest 12 are still receiving treatment in isolation wards.

The only case over the past week was a man in his 20s who returned from Russia on May 25 and was taken to hospital from the airport.

Due to the easing epidemic, the island's authorities have decided to remove a large number of disease control measures from June 7, including crowd control policies for sport games and entertainment activities.

The island's railway and high-speed railway companies will also resume supply of foods and drinks on the train, while the high-speed railway firm will launch preferential packages to encourage travels inside the island.

Some county authorities also announced measures to ease epidemic control. Kinmen county plans to reopen three popular tourist sites from June 1 while Hualien county will not force people to wear face masks in schools and public services from June 1.