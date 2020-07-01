Mainland warns Taiwan against undermining stability of Hong Kong

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan not to undermine the prosperity and stability of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Any person or force that attempts to undermine China's national sovereignty, security, development interests, and the prosperity and stability of the HKSAR will end in vain and suffer the consequences, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

She made the comments in response to a media question about the DPP authority's smearing of the top legislature adopting a national security law in the HKSAR.

The DPP authority's undisguised distortion of facts fully revealed its vicious intentions to meddle in Hong Kong affairs, mess Hong Kong up, and seek "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.

The law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR explicitly stipulates the four categories of offences endangering national security, and their corresponding penalties, which will surely cut off the DPP authority's meddling in Hong Kong affairs, said Zhu.

"We firmly uphold and support the implementation of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR," Zhu added.