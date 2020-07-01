China's top legislator stresses safeguarding national security, constitutional order in Hong Kong

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator on Tuesday emphasized resolute and effective efforts to safeguard national security, the constitutional order and the order of rule of law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said the "one country, two systems" cause should be steered toward the right direction.

Li made the remarks while presiding over the closing meeting of the 20th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.

Noting that the legislative session has deliberated eight bills, Li said the most important part of the agenda is reviewing and passing the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR and adopting a decision to list the law in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law. The law will be applied locally in the HKSAR by way of promulgation by the HKSAR.

The law and the decision were unanimously passed at the session, fully demonstrating the common will of the Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots, he said.

The law serves as a legal guarantee for safeguarding national security and maintaining long-term peace, stability, prosperity and development in Hong Kong, ensuring the law-based rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of foreigners in Hong Kong and the interests of foreign investors, as well as ensuring that the "one country, two systems" cause goes steady and far, Li said.

Stressing that national security, social stability and the order of rule of law are the premises of the development of Hong Kong, Li said the legislation represents the aspirations of the people and an irresistible trend of the times.

After taking effect, the law will resolutely and effectively safeguard national security and ensure that the "one country, two systems" cause is steered toward the right direction, Li said.

The law will vigorously uphold the constitutional order and the order of rule of law in the HKSAR, forestall and deter external interference, and safeguard Hong Kong's fundamental, long-term and current interests, he said, adding that it will also create a safer and more stable and harmonious social environment in Hong Kong.

It will also help promote economic development, improve people's wellbeing in Hong Kong and fully demonstrate the institutional advantages of "one country, two systems," Li said.

He called on the HKSAR to complete the relevant legislation at an early date and improve related laws in the HKSAR.