Staff associations of three disciplined forces of HKSAR support national security legislation

HONG KONG, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong Customs and Excise Staff General Association, Hong Kong Immigration Department Staff Association, and Hong Kong Correctional Services Department Assistant Officers General Association Monday said in a joint statement that they fully support the National People's Congress (NPC)'s legislative work on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The statement said that legislation on national security is within the purview of the central government. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China, a local administrative region which enjoys a high degree of autonomy and comes directly under the Central People's Government. Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the constitutional requirement of the HKSAR, and also in the interest of all the Hong Kong residents.

The statement said that the enactment of legislation for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR is to prevent, curb and sanction four types of criminal acts, namely acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities, and collusion with foreign or external forces to endanger national security.

The purpose of the legislation is to take effective legal measures to crack down on violence, cut off outside forces interfering in Hong Kong, plug the loophole in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, and ensure Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and the well-being of Hong Kong people. Also, the law, with unchallenged position and authority, will further protect the legitimate rights and freedom of Hong Kong residents.

The statement stressed that members of the associations must be fully aware of their responsibilities as civil servants, pledge loyalty not only to the HKSAR government but also to the nation, fully cooperate with the National People's Congress in the legislation work of the national security law, and fulfill their duty of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, unswervingly support the HKSAR government and make due contributions to the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems."