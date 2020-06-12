BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the flight by a U.S. military aircraft over Taiwan earlier this week, and says it will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson Thursday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on reports that a U.S. military C-40A transport aircraft flew over Taiwan on Tuesday.

"This move by the U.S. side severely breaches international law and basic norms guiding international relations, and China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the U.S. action," Hua said.

"We urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and to immediately stop such unlawful acts and provocation," Hua said.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests," Hua said.