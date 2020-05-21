BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement congratulating Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen on her inauguration.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, the ministry said in a statement, noting that the U.S. move has severely violated the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, gravely jeopardized the development of relations between the two countries and their militaries, and gravely undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"It is extremely wrong and very dangerous," said the statement.

The ministry stressed that Taiwan question is China's internal affairs and concerns China's core interests and the national feelings of 1.4 billion Chinese people.

"We strongly oppose any form of official exchanges and military contacts by any country with Taiwan," the ministry said, stressing "we will never allow anyone, any organization or any political party, at any time and in any form, to separate any part of the Chinese territory from China."

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has a firm will, full confidence and sufficient capabilities to defeat any interference by foreign forces and any secessionist attempt for "Taiwan independence" in any form, the ministry stressed.

The PLA will take all necessary measures to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said the ministry.