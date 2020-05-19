Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported three new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,707, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

The three cases were reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the commission said, adding that one new suspected case imported from abroad was reported in Shanghai.

Of the total imported cases, 1,661 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.