Chinese mainland reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that it received reports of three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

The three cases were domestically transmitted, with two in Liaoning Province and one in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths were reported Wednesday on the mainland, according to the commission.

On Wednesday, six people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by one to nine.

As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,929, including 101 patients who were still being treated, and 78,195 people who had been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,633 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,692 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,632 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 60 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said four people, including three from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 5,291 close contacts were still under medical observation after 387 people were discharged from medical observation Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, 12 new asymptomatic cases including one from abroad were reported on the mainland. One case was re-categorized as a confirmed case, and 49 asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 712 asymptomatic cases, including 36 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 1,050 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,008 patients in Hong Kong, 43 in Macao, and 375 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.