Chinese mainland reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported one new imported case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,692, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The new case was reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

Of the total imported cases, 1,628 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 64 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.