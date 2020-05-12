Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

One imported case was reported in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Also on Monday, one new suspected case imported from abroad was reported in Shanghai.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Monday, 27 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases increased by one to 10.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,919, including 115 patients who were still being treated, and 78,171 people who had been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,633 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Monday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,691 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,611 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 80 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said three people, all from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 5,470 close contacts were still under medical observation after 503 people were discharged from medical observation Monday.

Also on Monday, 15 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 35 asymptomatic cases, including six from overseas, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 760 asymptomatic cases, including 38 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,047 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 985 patients in Hong Kong, 42 in Macao, and 368 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.