Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported seven new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,690, the National Health Commission said Monday.

The new cases were reported in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the commission said.

Of the total imported cases, 1,591 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 99 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.