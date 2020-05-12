Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 12, 2020
China sees no new COVID-19 deaths for 26 days

(Xinhua)    09:52, May 12, 2020

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China had reported no new deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for 26 days in a row by Sunday, a health official said Monday.

On Sunday, the number of severe cases on the mainland dropped below 10 for the first time, and the number of confirmed cases that were imported from abroad dropped below 100, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

Seven provincial-level regions on the mainland had reported new domestically transmitted cases in the past 14 days, with an increase in cluster infections, Mi said.

Mi called for efforts to cut off transmission chains by identifying sources of infection and routes of transmission and by stepping up contact tracing, quarantine, treatment and medical observation.

