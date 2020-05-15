Chinese mainland reports no new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Thursday, and the total number of imported cases was 1,692, the National Health Commission said Friday.

One new suspected case imported from abroad was reported in Shanghai, bringing the number of current suspected cases to four, all from abroad, the commission said.

Of the total imported cases, 1,646 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.