Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

National reunification cannot be stopped by any force: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    14:44, May 20, 2020

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- National reunification is critical to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and cannot be stopped by anyone or any force, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when asked to comment on what Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen said about cross-Strait relations in her address earlier the day.

"Taiwan independence" goes against the tide of the times and it is a path to nowhere, Ma said.

"We uphold the fundamental guideline of 'peaceful reunification and one country, two systems,' and we are willing to create vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will definitely not leave any room for separatist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence' in any form," he said.

Tsai took office in Taipei and started her second term as Taiwan's leader Wednesday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York