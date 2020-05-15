China firmly opposes Taiwan-related proposal to WHO by some countries

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday expressed firm opposition to a so-called proposal by a few countries to invite Taiwan as an observer in the upcoming session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a routine press briefing the insistence by some countries on discussing Taiwan-related proposals is only aimed at disrupting the assembly's agenda and undermining the joint international response to COVID-19.

Due to the impact of the current pandemic, the 73rd session of the WHA, scheduled from May 18 to 19, will be held via video link, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with its agenda condensed only to essential issues, such as COVID-19 and the executive board members selection.

"This shows that the goal of the member states is to focus on the international collaboration on the joint response to the pandemic at the upcoming assembly," Zhao said.

On the premise of the one-China principle, China's central government has made proper arrangements for Taiwan's participation in the global health affairs, to ensure its prompt and effective responses to local and global public health incidents, Zhao said.

Taiwan's participation in the assembly must be in accordance with the one-China principle, Zhao said. "The refusals by WHA over the years to Taiwan-related proposals by a few countries fully demonstrate the popular consensus of the international community."