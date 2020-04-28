Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
Mainland says Taiwan remarks on census "distorting facts"

(Xinhua)    09:16, April 28, 2020

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson Monday refuted remarks from Taiwan on an upcoming population census on the mainland as an act of "fact-distorting" born from a desire to undermine cross-Strait ties.

The statement by Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, came in response to Taiwan media reports that mainlanders with Taiwan spouses are required to provide data on their Taiwan-based family for the census, and ensuing comments by Taiwan's mainland affairs authority that called it an infringement on personal privacy.

In accordance with relevant laws and regulations, Zhu said, the State Council has decided to carry out the seventh population census in 2020, which is scheduled to take place at 12 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Taiwan people residing on the mainland fall within the scope of the census, while Taiwan people living outside of the mainland do not, she said.

