Chinese mainland unveils measures supporting Taiwan-funded enterprises, projects amid epidemic

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday issued a circular requiring coordinated efforts to support the development of Taiwan-funded enterprises and advance Taiwan-funded projects amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission, the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office and eight other agencies, the circular lists 11 measures.

The measures are as follows:

-- Continue to help and support Taiwan-funded enterprises in resuming work and production.

-- Coordinate efforts to advance major Taiwan-funded projects.

-- Actively support Taiwan-funded enterprises in increasing investments and expanding production capacity.

-- Facilitate Taiwan-funded enterprises to participate in the construction of new-type and traditional infrastructure.

-- Support Taiwan-funded enterprises in maintaining stability in foreign trade.

-- Guide Taiwan-funded enterprises to explore the domestic market.

-- Fully implement tax break policies.

-- Step up financial support for Taiwan-funded enterprises in epidemic control and business and manufacturing resumption.

-- Fully support and meet the reasonable land use needs of Taiwan-funded projects.

-- Support the development of small- and medium-sized Taiwan-funded enterprises.

-- Actively serve Taiwan-funded enterprises.

The measures are set to provide Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises with increased development opportunities, and beef up support for their investments and business development on the mainland.

The circular, according to authorities, comes among efforts to implement decisions and plans made by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council to coordinate coronavirus epidemic control and economic and social development and further implement the "31 measures" and "26 measures" that the Chinese mainland rolled out in 2018 and 2019 respectively to promote cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation.