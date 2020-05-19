Chinese mainland reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of which three were imported cases reported in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The other three cases were domestically transmitted, with two reported in Jilin Province and one in Hubei Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case from abroad was reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Monday, according to the commission.

On Monday, three people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases increased by two to 10.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,960, including 85 patients who were still being treated, and 78,241 people who had been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Monday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,707 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,661 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said three people, all from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 5,054 close contacts were still under medical observation after 292 people were discharged from medical observation Monday.

Also on Monday, 17 new asymptomatic cases, all domestic ones, were reported on the mainland. One case was re-categorized as confirmed case, and 75 asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 389 asymptomatic cases, including 29 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,055 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,025 patients in Hong Kong, 44 in Macao, and 398 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.