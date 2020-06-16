China urges U.S. to stop provocations

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China urges the U.S. side to stop all provocative acts against China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, a defense ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Ren Guoqiang made the remarks when asked to comment on the flight of a U.S. military aircraft over Taiwan last week.

The flight over Chinese territory by a U.S. military aircraft without China's permission seriously infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty and undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said Ren. "It is extremely wrong and dangerous."

He urged the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, noting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has the will, confidence and capability to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, safeguard the common interests of the compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, safeguard peace and stability across the strait, and thwart any attempt to create "one China, one Taiwan," he added.