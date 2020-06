Giant panda Yuan Yuan, a gift from the mainland to Taiwan, gave birth to a second cub at Taipei Zoo on June 28.

The newborn cub, weighing 186 grams, was born at 1:53pm after a five-hour labor. The cub is healthy, and its gender has been identified as female.

The health indicators of both Yuan Yuan and the newborn cub are currently normal. Yuan Yuan had her first cub in 2013.

According to the zoo, Yuan Yuan received artificial insemination from Tuan Tuan on Feb. 26 and 27.