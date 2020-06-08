Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Two pandas born in Chengdu

(People's Daily Online)    15:03, June 08, 2020
Two pandas born in Chengdu

Giant panda Yuan Run gave birth to a healthy female cub on June 5 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in the capital of Sichuan.

The cub, weighing 172.6 grams, was Yuan Run’s second. The mother panda showed a strong maternal sense toward the baby panda, holding the cub in her arms right after she was born.

On the same day, another giant panda named Ai Li also gave birth to a female cub at the base. The baby panda, weighing 219 grams, was the heaviest cub born at the base.

Five panda cubs have been born at the base this year, including two females and three males. They are all in good health.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York