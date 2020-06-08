Two pandas born in Chengdu

Giant panda Yuan Run gave birth to a healthy female cub on June 5 at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in the capital of Sichuan.

The cub, weighing 172.6 grams, was Yuan Run’s second. The mother panda showed a strong maternal sense toward the baby panda, holding the cub in her arms right after she was born.

On the same day, another giant panda named Ai Li also gave birth to a female cub at the base. The baby panda, weighing 219 grams, was the heaviest cub born at the base.

Five panda cubs have been born at the base this year, including two females and three males. They are all in good health.