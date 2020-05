Panda twins Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang at the Berlin Zoo together with their mum Meng Meng. Photo by Peng Dawei, China News Agency

The COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted bamboo supplies for pandas, and the four pandas at the Berlin Zoo are all in healthy condition, said a spokesperson from the zoo Wednesday. Panda twins Meng Yuan and Meng Xiang are both around 19 kilograms in weight.