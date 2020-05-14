China's Jilin reports 1 new COVID-19 case

CHANGCHUN, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, local health authorities said Thursday.

The provincial health commission said the domestically transmitted case lives in the same residential community with an earlier confirmed case in Fengman District in the city of Jilin.

By Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 115 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including one death and 92 that had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

A total of 495 close contacts of the locally transmitted confirmed cases in the province are now under medical observation.