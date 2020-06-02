Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
8 giant pandas settle in Fenghuang County

(Xinhua)    10:58, June 02, 2020

Giant panda "Qingfeng" is seen at a giant panda garden in Fenghuang County of central China's Hunan Province, June 1, 2020. A total of 8 giant pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province settled in Fenghuang County recently. They will make their debut in about 2 weeks. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)


(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

