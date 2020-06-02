8 giant pandas settle in Fenghuang County

Giant panda "Qingfeng" is seen at a giant panda garden in Fenghuang County of central China's Hunan Province, June 1, 2020. A total of 8 giant pandas from southwest China's Sichuan Province settled in Fenghuang County recently. They will make their debut in about 2 weeks. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
