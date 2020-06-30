Mainland giant panda delivers second cub in Taipei

Photo taken on June 28, 2020 shows the newborn giant panda cub delivered by giant panda Yuan Yuan at Taipei Zoo in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. Giant panda Yuan Yuan, one of a panda pair from the Chinese mainland, gave birth to her second cub at Taipei Zoo at 1:53 p.m. Sunday, the city zoo said. The panda pair, who arrived in Taipei in December 2008, had their first cub, a female, on July 6, 2013. (Taipei Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)

TAIPEI, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Giant panda Yuan Yuan, one of a panda pair from the Chinese mainland, gave birth to her second cub at Taipei Zoo at 1:53 p.m. Sunday, the city zoo said.

The newborn cub sounds healthy, but its gender has not yet been identified as the mother has been shielding it since birth, Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao said, adding that it took Yuan Yuan more than five hours to deliver the cub.

According to the zoo, Yuan Yuan received artificial insemination from Tuan Tuan, the male panda, on Feb. 26 and 27, and over the past few days she has shown signs of pregnancy, such as eating less.

The panda pair, who arrived in Taipei in December 2008, had their first cub, a female, on July 6, 2013.

The zoo will update more details about the cub Monday, Tsao said. Enditem