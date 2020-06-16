Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Four giant pandas meet public in southwest China

(Xinhua)    16:20, June 16, 2020

CHENGDU, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Four giant pandas officially met the public at the Jiuzhaigou panda park in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday.

The four pandas, Xin Xin, Tian Tian, Hai Hai and Xiao Liwu (meaning "Little Gift" in Chinese), came from two bases under the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda on Oct. 31, 2019.

Xiao Liwu was born in San Diego of the United States in 2012 and relocated to Sichuan in May last year.

Located at an average altitude of 2,380 meters in Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, the park covers an area of around 3,220 square meters and is a base for the protection, research and publicity of giant pandas.

According to the latest national wild panda survey published in 2015, there are 31 wild giant pandas in Jiuzhaigou County.

