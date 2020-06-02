Daughter of COVID-19 martyr Peng Yinhua born in Wuhan on Children’s Day

The wife of Peng Yinhua, a Chinese doctor who died in the fight against the COVID-19, gave birth to their baby girl in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province, on June 1, 102 days day after Peng’s death, thepaper.cn reported Monday.

The baby weighed 3.8kg at birth, and both the mother and daughter are in good condition, according to Peng’s family.

Peng was born in December 1990 in Yunmeng county, Xiaogan, Hubei province. He worked in the respiratory and critical care medicine department of the First People's Hospital of Jiangxia District of Wuhan.

The doctor, who had fought against COVID-19 on the frontline since the outbreak of the pandemic, was infected with the virus in late January and lost his life to the disease on Feb. 20.

Peng was posthumously awarded the title of “Outstanding Individual of the National Health System in COVID-19 Prevention and Control” last March by China’s National Health Commission, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

He was honored as a martyr by the Hubei Provincial People’s Government in April, and was among the first martyrs to die on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight in the province, according to Xinhuanet.com.

In addition, Peng’s family is considered one of the ‘Heroes’ families’, a public welfare program that aims to provide long-term support for children of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the fight against the pandemic in their education and lives.

Jointly initiated by The Paper, Henghui Children’s Charity Foundation, and Coast Construction and Development Co., Ltd., the program will provide financial support for the school expenses of Peng’s daughter and 61 children of other heroes who fought for their country against the outbreak until they are 22.

Peng and his wife received their marriage certificate in November 2017, but never had a wedding ceremony as they had been too busy with work.

Their wedding ceremony had been scheduled for Feb. 1, and the couple had been preparing for it before the 2020 Spring Festival. They had booked a hotel, sent out invitations, and tried on wedding dresses, but was never able to hold their wedding because of the pandemic.