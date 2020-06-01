Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Wuhan reports no new asymptomatic cases for 1st time

(Xinhua)    10:32, June 01, 2020

WUHAN, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Wuhan, the city in central China's Hubei Province previously hard hit by the novel coronavirus, reported no new asymptomatic cases Sunday, the first time since the provincial capital released figures on the virus carriers showing no symptoms.

The city conducted more than 60,000 nucleic acid tests on Sunday, finding no new asymptomatic cases, according to a statement issued Monday by the municipal health commission.

Wuhan started a campaign on May 14 to expand nucleic acid testing in order to better know the number of asymptomatic cases or people who show no clear symptoms despite carrying the virus.

No new asymptomatic cases reported for the first time indicates the campaign has seen apparent effects, said the statement.

