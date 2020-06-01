Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:58, June 01, 2020

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,756, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Among the cases, 11 were reported in Sichuan Province, three in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and two in Guangdong Province, the commission said, adding that no new suspected cases were reported.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,694 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 62 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

