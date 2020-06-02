Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

A total of five imported cases were reported on the mainland. Among them, two were reported in Sichuan Province and one in Shanghai, Guangdong Province and Shaanxi Province respectively, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected cases were reported Monday, according to the commission.

On Monday, eight people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,022, including 73 patients still being treated, 78,315 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 people who died of the disease.

By Monday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,761 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,698 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 63 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said two people, both imported from overseas, were suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 4,642 close contacts were still under medical observation after 547 people were discharged from medical observation Monday.

Also on Monday, 10 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland, including eight from overseas. Two cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 34 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 371 asymptomatic cases, including 39 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,087 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,037 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 427 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.