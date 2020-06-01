China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

As the once hardest-hit provincial capital of Wuhan saw no new asymptomatic cases for the first time on Sunday, it is the first time that the province received no reports about new asymptomatic cases, or the virus carriers showing no symptoms.

By Sunday, Hubei had three confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition.

Two asymptomatic cases were released from quarantine, reducing the total number of such cases under medical observation to 320 by Sunday.