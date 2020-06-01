Webinar on global science and technology under COVID-19 epidemic held in Beijing

The International Webinar on Global Science and Technology Development and Governance under the COVID-19 Epidemic was held on May 30 in Beijing.

The event, held under the theme "Build Consensus for Cooperation and Jointly Tackle Challenges," was sponsored by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and held both online and offline.

Huai Jinpeng, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Secretary of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Mohamed H.A. Hassan, President of the World Academy of Sciences for the advancement of science in developing countries, Margaret Chan, Honorary Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), and Walter Ricciardi, President-elect of the World Federation of Public Health Associations (WFPHA) attended the webinar and delivered speeches.

Huai noted in his speech that in the face of the threat posed by the COVID-19 epidemic on the lives and health of people around the world, countries should enhance international exchanges and cooperation and make joint efforts to safeguard global public health security. He said the Chinese sci-tech sector is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with global countries to maintain sustainable development through science and technology and jointly protect the shared homeland of mankind.

Hassan expressed his gratitude for the assistance China offered to epidemic-hit countries, especially African countries, expressing his admiration for the international cooperation on COVID-19 control carried out by Chinese scientists. He also spoke highly of CAST for its science-based epidemic prevention and control approach.

International cooperation in science and technology can do much to advance the development of COVID-19 vaccines, and the only way to defeat the virus is still through solidarity and cooperation, Chan remarked in her speech.

Ricciardi expressed his gratitude to China for the help it offered Italy during the epidemic. He pointed out that international cooperation should be made more open, transparent and structured. The WFPHA is willing to offer support for public health development in each country, and hopes more organizations, institutions and individuals can actively join in the international cooperation.

The webinar was one of a series of events held to mark the fourth National Science and Technology Workers Day of China. Experts from Italy, Switzerland, Sudan, Japan, Australia, Brazil and Singapore took part in the event, which was livestreamed by dozens of media outlets, including People’s Daily Online, and watched online by over 10 million people.