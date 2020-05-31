Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Sunday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

Two imported cases were reported on the mainland, all in Shandong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease or new suspected cases were reported, according to the commission.

On Saturday, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Saturday, a total of 83,001 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.

Altogether 78,304 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Saturday, the commission said, adding that there were 63 patients still being treated, including three severe cases.

By Saturday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,740 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,692 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 48 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

Four people were suspected of being infected with the virus by Saturday, all from overseas, the commission said.

A total of 5,183 close contacts were still under medical observation on Saturday, said the commission.

Also on Saturday, three new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland, including one from overseas. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 10 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 389 asymptomatic cases, including 25 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Saturday, 1,082 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 442 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,036 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 421 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.